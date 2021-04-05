NESN Logo Sign In

The lawyer behind nearly two dozen lawsuits against Deshaun Watson will have more to say in less than 24 hours.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee has announced his team will host a news conference at its downtown Houston office Tuesday at noon regarding “important and significant developments” in the cases involving the Houston Texans quarterback.

As of Monday, Buzbee has filed lawsuits on behalf of 22 different women against Watson since March 16.

The Houston Police Department opened an investigation Friday after a complainant accused Watson of sexual assault and misconduct. Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, said the quarterback will “fully cooperate” with police and noted his legal team welcomed “this long overdue development.”

Watson continues to deny all allegations against him.