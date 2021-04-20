Liverpool Confirms Club Will Pull Out From European Super League

NESN Logo Sign In

Once the first two dominos fell on the table, the other English Premier League teams followed.

Liverpool on Tuesday released a statement saying it was discontinuing plans to participate in the European Super League, just two days after being one of the 12 clubs across EPL, La Liga and Serie A to announce involvement in the hypothetical mid-week tournament.

Reds’ captain Jordan Henderson, on behalf of his teammates, shared their “collective position” against joining the Super League for the integrity of the sport, and following Manchester City’s lead, Liverpool has backed out of the venture.

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued,” the statement read. “In recent days, the club has received representations from various key stakeholders, both internally and externally, and we would like to thank them for their valuable contributions.”

In addition to Liverpool and Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have all backed out, leaving just Italy’s AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus and Spain’s Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Mardid left for now.