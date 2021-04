NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League campaign came to an end at the quarterfinal stage Wednesday, as Real Madrid held out for a goalless draw at Anfield.

Trailing 3-1 from last week’s first leg in Spain, the Reds applied heavy pressure to the visiting defense throughout in an attempt to reverse the deficit.

However, despite a series of chances, Liverpool were unable to make a breakthrough, meaning the visitors clinched qualification for the semifinals of the tournament.

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/431454-real-madrid-champions-league-match-report" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>