Martín Pérez Couldn’t Feel Fingers In First Inning For Red Sox Vs. Twins

NESN Logo Sign In

Martín Pérez got the job done for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday in his second start of the season.

In a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins, the pitcher went five innings allowing two earned runs with two strikeouts.

It was the first inning when things were a little shaky, with the lefty giving up a double, hitting a batter and walking the next right off the bat. Both of the Twins’ runs were scored in the frame, but Pérez just needed to get warmed up.

Literally.

“It was cold, man, I don’t feel my fingers in the first inning and I think I was too quick with my forearm,” Pérez said. “After that inning, I just came in and watched videos and trying to make adjustments, and then finally I get it. After that, I was just trying to go out there and throw strikes and throw my pitch and pitch my game.

“I don’t really throw in cold weather because I’m from Venezuela. I was just trying to do my best and we got the win.”

Venezuela certainly is a long way from Minnesota, where it was 33 degrees at the start of the game with snow flurries.

But once again this season, and with the starters being aided by the bullpen, the Red Sox pitching staff got things done.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images