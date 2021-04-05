Why NFL Draft Expert ‘Loves’ Jets-Panthers Sam Darnold Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah believes everyone is a winner in the Sam Darnold trade.

The New York Jets on Monday traded Darnold to the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and a second-rounder and fourth-rounder in 2022.

Jeremiah, one of the foremost NFL draft experts, explained via Twitter he loves the trade for all three parties — the Jets, the Panthers and Darnold — because it positions everyone for future success.

Love this trade for all 3 parties.



NYJ get a valuable 2nd rd pick in 22 (plus 2 other picks) to build around Zach Wilson.



CAR was in no man’s land for QB in this draft. They get 23 yr old QB with a lot of talent. Now they can grab elite position player at 8



Sam- Fresh start — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 5, 2021

As Jeremiah explains, the Jets receive valuable draft capital to build around BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, whom New York is projected to select with the No. 2 overall pick later this month, while the Panthers receive a talented 23-year-old QB in Darnold who could benefit from a change of scenery. Carolina now can use the No. 8 pick in 2021 on an elite playmaker, to put alongside Darnold, rather than a QB.