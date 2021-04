NESN Logo Sign In

Remember that graphic ESPN showed when Sam Darnold would be out indefinitely with mono in 2019?

It was a little bizarre. Darnold was shown pointing at the camera and nodding before “out indefinitely” appeared with “mononucleosis” underneath it.

Let’s refresh your memory:

Didn't get to watch last night's game so just now seeing how hilarious this graphic was pic.twitter.com/bIx3VsifbU — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 17, 2019

Well, after the quarterback was traded from the Jets to the Carolina Panthers on Monday afternoon, his new team saw an opportunity to capitalize and make a welcome tweet of their own.

Now this is awesome.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images