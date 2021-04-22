NFL Draft Preview: These Players Are Safest Bets Among 2021 Class

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL draft is a crapshoot. Risk comes with virtually every selection, especially those made in the early rounds.

That said, there always are a handful of players every year who enter the draft with so much promise that they don’t feel like much of a gamble.

Here are the five players in the 2021 draft class who we view as the “safest bets,” or the least likely to be attached with the “bust” label.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

You had to have seen this one coming, right? Lawrence might be the most coveted quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck in 2012. Why? Well, the Clemson product possesses pretty much everything you want in a franchise signal-caller. He boasts ideal size at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, has a big arm and can excel outside of the pocket. Lawrence also is battle-tested, having played on huge stages on multiple occasions over his three years at Clemson. The only thing that might hold Lawrence back is a poor situation in Jacksonville.

Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

“Matchup nightmare” can be an overused cliche, but it undoubtedly applies to Pitts. The freakishly athletic tight end might be the best non-quarterback prospect in the entire draft class. The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder has tremendous ball skills and can be dangerous after the catch. Pitts ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at his pro day, further suggesting opposing defensive coordinators will have their work cut out and then some trying to keep him at bay. Pitts isn’t a great blocker, but his abilities as a pass-catcher and play-maker, in general, should outweigh that weakness.