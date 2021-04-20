NFL Draft Rumors: Dolphins Taking Trade Calls On No. 6 Pick

NESN Logo Sign In

The Miami Dolphins already have been active ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Could they make another trade?

You’ll remember that on March 26, the Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles all shuffled around the draft board, with Miami ultimately ending up with the sixth overall pick after moving from No. 3 to No. 12 then back to No. 6.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Monday night, Miami might not be done moving around.

“The Dolphins have already made two moves in the NFL Draft and they may not be done yet,” Rapoport tweeted. “Sources say they’ve received calls from teams looking to trade up to No. 6 and it is something they’re considering. Lot of things in play, but Miami could be at it again.”