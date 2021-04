NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots on Monday terminated the contract of Julian Edelman for a failed physical, which ultimately was a precursor to the wide receiver announcing his retirement from the NFL.

For fans of the team and those in the NFL world, the news wasn’t necessarily shocking as much as it was sobering. An incredible era in franchise history is over.

Here’s how the world of football Twitter took the news Monday:

You want to know what Julian Edelman's legacy is in New England, ignore the regular season, and look to the playoff numbers.



• 118 receptions, 1,442 yards, 5 TDs.

• 5 Super Bowls.

• 3 Championships.

• Super Bowl LIII MVP.



And the time he bounced up from the Chancellor hit. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 12, 2021

Easy to forget the Patriots almost pulled the plug on the Julian Edelman Experiment in 2013. Had been a great returner/special teamer, filled in at DB, hadn't quite made it at WR.



So the Pats signed Amendola to replace Welker. Edelman returned on a 1-year deal. Rest is history. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 12, 2021

Warning: Due to imminent Julian Edelman retirement, that catch is going to pop up on your timeline. Please orderly evacuate Twitter — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) April 12, 2021

Julian Edelman is an ultimate story in hard work and development. A college QB turned WR with time spent at CB & punt returner.



He also has the second-most catches and yards in NFL postseason history.



And he’s the author of one of the great catches in Super Bowl history. pic.twitter.com/XiIxlpdiZN — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 12, 2021

If that's it for Julian Edelman's career, he'll be a Patriots Hall of Famer in 2025. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 12, 2021

Just so you know where to look, I'll be sitting in a dark room, crying to "I Will Remember You" when Edelman inevitably signs with Tampa — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) April 12, 2021

For what it’s worth, on Edelman:

-620 regular-season catches is 75th on the all-time list

-6,822 regular-season receiving yards is 156th all-time

-118 postseason catches is second all-time to Jerry Rice (151)

-1,442 postseason receiving yards is second all-time to Rice (2,245) — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) April 12, 2021

Edelman calling up Brady pic.twitter.com/vEAYspSXhF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 12, 2021

Julian Edelman just became a FREE AGENT after a failed physical 😶 (per @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/zJUe9INhbW — Overtime (@overtime) April 12, 2021

Three-time Super Bowl champion. Super Bowl LIII MVP. #Patriots All-Decade Team. A long-shot turned franchise cornerstone. Edelman may have played his last down. https://t.co/GgHG7KUMCz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2021

Edelman certainly will go down as a Patriots legend.

