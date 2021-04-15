Red Sox Nine-Game Winning Streak Draws Reaction From David Ortiz

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s impossible not to love what the Boston Red Sox are doing right now.

The pitching has been solid, the bats are on fire and the defense has been top class. The end result as of Wednesday night is a nine-game winning streak following a sweep of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins.

It was a slow start to the season for the Sox, but they’ve since turned things around in a big way. Their most recent Instagram post, which came after the nightcap against Minnesota, drew a comment from David Ortiz.

“Backk like we never left,” Big Papi wrote.