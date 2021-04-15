Alex Verdugo ‘Loves’ How Red Sox Are Proving Doubters Wrong

NESN Logo Sign In

Few were high on the Red Sox entering the 2021 Major League Baseball season, and Alex Verdugo seemingly wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

Boston doubters probably felt pretty comfortable with their stance when the Sox were swept by the Baltimore Orioles to start the campaign. But Alex Cora’s club hasn’t dropped a game since, ripping off nine straight wins including a three-game sweep of the reigning American League champion Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox can notch their third consecutive series sweep Thursday with a win over the Minnesota Twins. Boston put itself in position to do so Wednesday when it impressively took both games of a doubleheader against the two-time defending AL Central champs.

Alex Verdugo, who shined in both contests, is taking great pleasure in the Red Sox proving their naysayers wrong.

“To win some ballgames and to actually be at the top of the standings and kind of overlooked a little bit, I love it,” Verdugo said, per MassLive. “I love it. I love this group of guys. I love this team. The chemistry, everything, itâ€™s something special on this team.”