Red Sox Notes: J.D. Martinez Text Alex Cora To Play Against Rangers

J.D. Martinez wasn’t supposed to be in the lineup when the Boston Red Sox took on the Texas Rangers on Friday night. But one text message changed Alex Cora’s mind.

Martinez left Thursday’s loss to Texas with migraine-related symptoms. Cora said the Red Sox likely were to stay away from the designated hitter and were hopeful to have him back Saturday.

Well when the lineups came out prior to first pitch at Globe Life Park, Martinez’s name was there in his usual spot. And he ended up playing a huge role Friday night.

Martinez blasted two home runs in Boston’s 6-1 win over the Rangers and collected four RBIs on the night.

For Cora, though, it was an easy decision to put him in the lineup.

“He stopped by the office (Thursday) night after he got treatment, and I told him, ‘you’re not playing tomorrow,'” Cora said. “He said, ‘no I should be OK.’ And this morning he text me right away and let me know. You gotta trust your players. He’s not gonna lie to us. If he’s dizzy or has a migraine he’s not gonna try to compete that way. That was an easy one.

“One-hundred percent,” Cora continued. “… He’s not gonna lie to me in that situation. It’s either you feel OK or you don’t. … You gotta trust him. … He was good to go.”