The Boston Red Sox bounced back from Thursday’s loss in a big way Friday night.

The Red Sox defeated the Texas Rangers 6-1 at Globe Life Park thanks to the bats waking up and a solid performance from Nathan Eovaldi.

Boston hit four home runs in the game, including two from J.D. Martinez, while Eovaldi struck out five over six innings of work en route to the win.

With the win the Red Sox improved to 17-10, while the Rangers fell to 11-16.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Dominant.

This game had a little bit of everything that the Sox needed to bounce back.