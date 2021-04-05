Falcons Reportedly ‘Open’ To Trading Fourth Pick In 2021 NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The Falcons will use the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select their quarterback of the future, right?

Well, not so fast.

Atlanta has discussed potentially trading the pick, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Monday morning. The Detroit Lions, who own the seventh overall pick in the draft, also are considering a trade.

From Breer’s Monday Morning Quarterback column:

My guess has been that the Falcons will stick at No. 4 and take a quarterback, because I don’t think they want to count on picking that high again and this happens to be a really strong year at the position. But I do know they’re open to the idea of trading the pick and have had exploratory talks with other teams on a deal that would have someone else moving up to No. 4. And Detroit’s another team I’ve been told to keep an eye on—since they can give other teams an opportunity to jump Carolina and Denver in the quarterback line (though that’d more likely be a draft-day deal, since you can’t totally be sure who’ll be there at No. 7 right now). I’m told they’ve got a cluster of players ID’d they’d be good with at seven, but are open to doing a deal to move down as well.

There are multiple teams who seemingly could be interested in moving inside the top 10. The New England Patriots, for example, reportedly are interested in quarterback Justin Fields, though we’re not convinced they’re willing to pay the cost necessary to land the Ohio State product. Plus, there are those Jimmy Garoppolo trade rumors to consider.

Ultimately, as Breer mentioned, there remains a great chance the Falcons keep the pick and elect to draft a quarterback. We’ll find out one way or another when the NFL draft begins Thursday, April 29.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images