Jeremy Swayman Impressed By Fan Who Made ‘Swayman 2024’ Sign

If Jeremy Swayman decides on an abrupt end to his hockey career to pursue public service, he’d probably get some votes.

The Boston Bruins netminder is taking the NHL by storm, most recently posting a shutout in just his fifth NHL game as the B’s earned a 3-0 win over the New York Islanders.

What’s been so fascinating about watching Swayman play isn’t just his sheer ability, but also his disposition.

He seems cheery all the time, smiling from ear to ear even during games. In another uncustomary move, he even took notice of a sign a fan made for him before the game.

While most goalies are stone-faced in warmup and just go out and get their work done, Swayman actually skated over to a fan who made a “Swayman 2024” sign and took a selfie with them on the other side of the glass.