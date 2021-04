NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been a long eight games, but David Pastrnak finally broke the drought.

The Boston Bruins forward scored the game’s first goal in the final seconds of the first period against the New York Islanders at TD Garden on Friday night.

Mike Reilly made an unreal find and dished the puck over to Pastrnak who buried it from the slot past Ilya Sorokin for the 1-0 lead.

Check it out:

Don't let this line get hot. pic.twitter.com/yjmyDFoEBv — NESN (@NESN) April 16, 2021

The goal marked Pastrnak’s 17th of the season.