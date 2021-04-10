NESN Logo Sign In

Dustin Johnson has left countless bettors wishing they placed their wagers elsewhere.

The world No. 1 player and reigning Masters champion bogeyed three of his final four holes Friday en route to missing the cut by two strokes at Augusta. Johnson, who finished with 5-over par 149, now is the 11th defending champion to miss the 36-hole cut.

The top 50 players and ties make the cut at the Masters, which, in this case, was 3-over or 10 shots back of leader Justin Rose. Rose completed the first two rounds 7-under par 137.

Johnson’s betting numbers perhaps best depict the surprise that comes with him missing out on the weekend all together.

Johnson was the co-favorite to win the 2021 Masters with Bryson DeChambeau. FanDuel Sportsbook had each of the two golfers +950 as recently as Wednesday.

Johnson was -1100 make the cut, which was second to only DeChambeau at -1150, and he was +530 to miss it.

The betting favorite hadn’t won the tournament in 10 years entering the first round. The fact that DeChambeau is 1-under, or six strokes back of the lead, coupled with Johnson not competing at all, makes it seem like that will move to 11 straight years.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images