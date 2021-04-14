Why LeSean McCoy Doesn’t Think Julian Edelman Is Hall Of Fame-Worthy

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman statistically is one of the greatest postseason pass-catchers in NFL history, and some believe his mountain of success under the bright lights should put the Patriots legend in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

LeSean McCoy, however, is not of that company.

Speaking with Yahoo Sports, McCoy explained why he believes Edelman does not deserve a gold jacket.

“Hall of Famer? No, come on, man,” McCoy said, per ProFootballTalk.

The veteran running back continued: “You have 16 weeks to showcase who you are, what you can do each year. The playoffs matter, but a lot of guys don’t get a chance to play in the playoffs. I won’t discredit him because I think he’s a great player, plays with a lot of heart, a lot of attitude, a lot of passion. I don’t want to rain on his parade because he’s retiring and he’s a hell of a player, but I don’t know about Hall of Fame.”

McCoy is not alone in this opinion. Keyshawn Johnson also does not believe Edelman is bound for Canton, Ohio. In fact, Johnson seemingly believes even having the Hall of Fame debate for the Super Bowl LIII MVP is doing a disservice to those enshrined as well as future inductees.

Who knows how much Edelman himself cares about reaching the Hall of Fame. The three-time champion put together a career to be greatly proud of, and that might be more than enough for him.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images