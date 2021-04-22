Zion Williamson Believes He Could Have Made It As NFL Player

NESN Logo Sign In

Zion Williamson has committed himself to the game of basketball.

But is there a chance he could have had a career in the NFL?

That’s what the 20-year-old thinks, at least.

Williamson was asked to consider just that during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast. And after some slight hesitation, the New Orleans Pelicans star offered up an honest answer.

“Yeah, I believe I could have,” Williamson said. “I’m just a competitor.”