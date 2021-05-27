NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum was poked in the eye of the third quarter of Game 2 of the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Brooklyn Nets and did not return to the game.

Tatum struggled with the lighting at Barclays Center after the injury occurred. He was seen on the sideline with a swollen eye, but the lights ended up being too much.

Head coach Brad Stevens didn’t have too much of an update after the defeat. And while he didn’t have an exact diagnosis on Tatum during his appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand,” he Stevens did offer up an encouraging update for his availability for Game 3 at TD Garden.

“The last I heard, which was last night when we got off the plane … was that he was doing better, and that Friday looks probable at that time,” Stevens told Scott Zolak and Marc Bertrand. “But you never know how guys are going to get up and react and how it’s going to feel the day (of.) But they felt pretty good about him being able to go.”

Of course, we’ll know more once the C’s release their injury report.

The Celtics are down 2-0 in their best-of-seven series to the Nets and return to TD Garden on Friday. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

