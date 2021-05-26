Why Kendrick Perkins Believes Celtics ‘Should Be Ashamed Of Themselves’

NESN Logo Sign In

Kendrick Perkins was perpetually critical of the Boston Celtics over the course of the NBA’s regular season.

This trend has carried over into the playoffs.

After showing a level of compete in the first-round series opener against the Nets, the Celtics laid in egg in Tuesday night’s 22-point Game 2 loss in Brooklyn. At this rate, it’s tough to imagine Boston’s season surviving past the weekend.

Perkins clearly isn’t expecting much from the C’s against the Nets. He sounded off on his former team during Wednesday morning’s “SportsCenter.”

“The Boston Celtics should be ashamed of themselves for the performance they’re putting up right now,” Perkins said on ESPN. “We all know that the Brooklyn Nets were going to win this series, but the Boston Celtics are not playing with no pride, they’re not playing with no type of energy, no sense of urgency. Hell, to me, they should’ve just let the Hornets or the Pacers get in. I don’t give a damn. Just somebody that’s gonna go out there and compete.”

Perkins added: “The Boston Celtics should be really ashamed of themselves. Right now, the only thing that they’re worried about is what time their flights are leaving for vacation.”

Game 3 will be telling for the Celtics, who will have the benefit of playing in front of local fans Friday night. If Boston looks lifeless and puts forth another dud, its vacation all but surely will begin late Sunday night.