Bruins’ David Pastrnak Has Humorous Reaction To ‘Boring’ Game 1 Suit

Boston Bruins superstar David Pastrnak was the epitome of look good, play good Saturday night for Game 1 against the New York Islanders.

Pastrnak, you may have heard, turned heads with his pregame suit, exuding his confidence both on and off the ice entering the second-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Well, after Pastrnak scored three goals to lead the Bruins to a 5-2 win over the Islanders, he offered a pretty humorous response when asked about said fashion choice.

“It’s more like motivation, right? You need to play good,” Pastrnak said with a smirk while on a postgame video conference. “No, obviously I like fashion, you know? The thing I’m going to say is it’s a boring one today that I decided compared to what I was going to wear. And then at the end I kind of backed up a bit and decided to go with this one.

“So, still have couple crazy ones in the closet and hopefully I’m bold enough to bring them (out),” Pastrnak added. “I love fashion and as long as I feel good I don’t really care what other people think.”

If this was “boring,” as Pastrnak said, we can’t wait to see what he has in store for the remainder of the Stanley Cup playoffs.