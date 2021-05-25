NESN Logo Sign In

It’s hard to imagine what TD Garden will look and sound like when it’s near full capacity at the start of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It’s unclear just what the exact capacity will be when the Boston Bruins and Celtics continue their playoff run, but we do know the atmosphere will be unlike any other. Especially because it’s been since March 2020 since TD Garden hosted a near-sellout crowd.

Massachusetts is easing COVID-19 restrictions May 29, which will allow TD Garden, Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium to operate at full (or close to) full capacity.

No matter how many fans will be in seats when the Bruins begin their second-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Don Sweeney is excited for this next step.

“We?re very thankful to (TD Garden president) Amy Latimer and (Bruins president) Cam (Neely) and the entire TD Garden staff for advocating with all the authorities, including the Governor and thankful to him and his staff to get us to this point,” the B’s general manager told reporters Monday over Zoom. “We?re fortunate that we’re moving on to the next round and be able to take advantage of what looks like as much full capacity as we can within the protocols and what the league will mandate. And we need it. The players have gone through tremendous challenges over the course of a year and a half and missing the excitement, having the energy of an incredible fanbase. And they persevered, it’s incredible the amount of adversity each and every one of those guys have to go through. It?s difficult. You?ve heard our players talk about it in pockets. To go out and perform at a level that we all, including the fans, expect them to do. It?s not an easy task and hopefully now we can get more fans in our building to fully support them the way that we know all Bruins fans will do.”

The Bruins will enjoy some time off between games as they await the winner of the New York Islanders-Pittsburgh Penguins series. New York went up 3-2 after a double overtime win Monday night, and look to close things out Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images