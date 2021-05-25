Celtics Vs. Nets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics on Tuesday night will try to even their first-round NBA playoffs series with the Nets.

Seventh-seeded Boston showed some fight in Saturday night’s Game 1, but Brooklyn ultimately pulled away in the fourth quarter to score a series-opening win. The Nets improved to 4-0 on the season as a whole against the Celtics with the victory at Barclays Center.

The C’s made it out of Round 1 in each of their last four trips to the postseason, but another loss to Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Co. would put that streak in serious jeopardy.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Nets Game 2 online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: WatchTNT

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images