NESN Logo Sign In

For the first time in franchise history, the Connecticut Sun are out to a 3-0 start to the season.

And with how they looked in a comfortable 86-65 victory over the Indiana Fever on Wedneday, expect a lot more of the same from the Sun this season.

Four players reached double digit scoring as the Sun recorded a franchise-high 29 team assists, shot well from deep and executed on defense.

That effort started and ended with Natisha Hiedeman off the bench, getting a career-high 19 points with six assists, three steals and three rebounds.

Jonquel Jones had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, including the 700th of her career, with five assists. DeWanna Bonner had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Brionna Jones put up 16 points and five boards.

For the Fever, Danielle Robinson had a team-high 12 points, but a collective 35.9 percent shooting effort wasn’t enough to get it done, and Indiana falls to 0-3 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down.