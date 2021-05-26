CT Sun Wrap: Sue Bird, Storm Hand Connecticut First Loss Of Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Seattle Storm have cracked the code that is the Connecticut Sun, but it took overtime to do so.

Seattle handed Connecticut its first loss of the season, 90-87, on Tuesday night in what arguably was its most entertaining game this season.

Sue Bird came in clutch in OT, and continued to cement her legacy in the WNBA. She finished with a team-high 21 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Jonquel Jones paced all scorers with 28 points, while Brionna Jones (17), DeWanna Bonner (17) and Natisha Hiedeman (14) all had double-digit points for the Sun.

With the loss, the Sun fell to 5-1, while the Storm moved to 4-1.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

G: Natisha Hiedeman

G: Jasmine Thomas

F: DeWanna Bonner

F: Jonquel Jones

F: Brionna Jones