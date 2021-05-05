NESN Logo Sign In

Are fans already turning on Aaron Rodgers?

The Packers quarterback has been swallowed up in controversy this past week after rumors surfaced about his desire to leave Green Bay. The flames were fanned a few days after the initial report was made when a new rumor suggested Rodgers would return to the team under the condition general manager Brian Gutekunst parts ways with the team.

These rumors apparently have not sat well with many fans, as evidenced by what occurred at Tuesday night’s Milwaukee Brewers game.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Todd Rosiak, an advertisement for Bergstrom Autos featuring Rodgers appeared on the big screen in between innings at Citizens Bank Park. This sparked a chorus of boos from some members of the crowd.

Yikes.

This definitely is not what Rodgers wants to see or hear. This might not have happened in Milwaukee, but it did happen during a game involving one of the city’s teams. There’s no telling which team’s fans were booing Rodgers, but it is not a good look nonetheless.

