Five Things To Know About Islanders Ahead Of Playoff Series Vs. Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

There were some heavyweight battles between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders during the regular season, and now at least four more await us.

The Bruins and Isles are set to meet in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Boston beat the Washington Capitals in five games to advance, while New York needed six games to get past the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The two teams have played one another eight times this season, so they’re plenty of familiarity between the clubs. Allow us to catch you up on any storylines or tidbits about the Isles you might not know.

They are loaded with depth

We’ll just use a couple examples to articulate this.

Example 1: In Game 5 of their series against the Penguins, the Islanders lost exciting young winger Oliver Wahlstrom to an injury. He was unavailable for Game 6, which prompted Travis Zajac was to make his series debut. That’s right, the longtime New Jersey Devil who routinely eclipsed the 40-point mark in a season and was part of the Kyle Palmieri trade actually was a healthy scratch for the first five games of the series. It’s fair to say that he would be in the middle six for most, if not all other teams in the postseason.

Example 2: J-G Pageau, perhaps the most sought-after player ahead of the 2020 NHL trade deadline, has been comfortably situated as New York’s third-line center. He is without question a No. 2 center on the lion’s share of NHL teams, even a No. 1 on some. But so loaded are the Islanders down the middle that he’s behind Mat Barzal and Brock Nelson.

There’s a bit of a battle for the starting goalie job

This isn’t ” Vitek Vanecek vs. Craig Anderson vs. Ilya Samsonov vs. Pheonix Copley.” It’s one of the most exciting young goaltenders (Ilya Sorokin) in the NHL vs. a teammate and countryman in Semyon Varlamov.