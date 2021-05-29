Islanders Not Banking On Rust Being Factor For Bruins In Game 1

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins haven’t played a game in six days. The New York Islanders haven’t played in three days.

Argue amongst yourselves about which route is more advantageous, but regardless, the Isles don’t expect to have some sizable advantage over the Bruins because of it.

Boston finished off the Washington Capitals last Sunday. Since then, the Bruins have gotten Jeremy Lauzon back to full health and only are missing Kevan Miller. They got two days off, too, before returning to practice Wednesday. The Islanders, meanwhile, didn’t conclude their series against the Pittsburgh Penguins until Wednesday and are dealing with the absence of Oliver Wahlstrom.

So, will New York try and get off to a fast start against the Bruins in case there is rust?

“Well, we’re going to try to pounce on every team early,” Isles head coach Barry Trotz told reporters Saturday morning over Zoom.

“I can tell you this from experience, look back at the time that we played Carolina (in 2019), I think we had a nine-day break, which is longer than a five-day break. What we did is I thought we played very well in that series against Carolina the first two games, we played very well. What we lost is a little of our finish, the fine motor skills that happen. ….

“I don’t see any rust, I think they’re going to be refreshed, I think they’re going to be energized by a building that’s almost full. This is a very passionate fanbase, so it’ll probably be a very hostile environment, so we’ll have to be used to that, just like it is on the Island when they come.”