NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon will return to the lineup Saturday for Game 1 of Boston’s second-round series against the New York Islanders at TD Garden.

Lauzon, you may recall, hasn’t played since May 15 after suffering an injury in Game 1 of the Bruins-Capitals first-round series. Lauzon had missed time earlier this season too, although it’s not quite as long as the month-long stretch he missed throughout the month of March.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy acknowledged his pregame message to Lauzon, who is projected to play alongside Connor Clifton on Boston’s third defensive pairing.

“He’s been through it a few times now. I mean, the message is always ‘stay within yourself,’ ” Cassidy said during a pregame video conference, per the team. “When he’s healthy, that’s when he plays his best — when he’s just hard to play against, physical by getting in people’s faces, just playing hard hockey, good on the (penalty) kill with his shot-blocking, clears, trying to execute a good first pass, make the right decision, which is always a challenge for young defensemen, reading the forecheck well, moving the puck tape to tape.

“So, that’s always the challenge for him when he’s been out — just getting up to speed with his puck play up at the offensive blue line, obviously,” Cassidy continued. “On and off your stick when you haven’t played as much, probably lean more conservative than aggressive. But at the end of the day when he’s out there he’s got to play his game. Hopefully he recognizes when to do a little bit more if it’s there versus just moving it and defending well.”

Lauzon spoke to reporters earlier this week and expressed how he was “feeling better and better.”

The 24-year-old defenseman recorded eight points — one goal, seven assists — in 41 regular-season games this season.