Bruce Cassidy believes rest can do the Boston Bruins a world of good ahead of their tilts with the New York Islanders.

The Bruins head coach told reporters Saturday he believes they’ll benefit, in time, from the five-day break they’ve enjoyed between the first and second rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Boston’s most recent outing was last Sunday. The New York Islanders, whom the Bruins will play Saturday in Game 1 and at least three more times in their second-round series, last were in action Wednesday night. Cassidy won’t be shocked if the Bruins are a little slow out of the blocks in their second-round series.

“I imagine there will be a little bit (of rust). They’ve played more recently in a high-intensity game, so they may be at a bit of an advantage,” Cassidy said via Zoom.

Cassidy then detailed how the Bruins spent their down time and explained what Boston must do early in Game 1 to counter any “advantage” the New York might have.

“I just think the rest, for any team, is good in the long run if you have aspirations of making a long run,” Cassidy continued. “These extra days come in handy, whether it’s this series (or) the next series.

” … We played five games in nine days, so … it hasn’t been that long (of a lay-off). We did take a couple days off in-between to heal up. Guys were on the ice practicing, I thought we had good practice, but again you can’t replicate that game situations.

“So for us, I think (the key is) finding our game in the first period, the physical part of it, the one-on-one battles, going back on pucks for defensemen and getting hit. We’ve got to make sure we’re in the right mindset from the opening whistle. That’s where you may see a little bit of rust, where we’re not clean on those. We’ll try to address it. One way you can do that is controlling the faceoff circle and playing in their end early on.