Kemba Walker Questionable, Rob Williams ‘Wildcard’ For Game 3 Vs. Nets

It will be hard for the Boston Celtics to take a game from the Brooklyn Nets in their best-of-seven NBA Playoffs series, but even more so if they’re without one of their leading scorers.

And with starting point guard Kemba Walker listed as questionable on the latest injury report, that could be the situation the Celtics face.

Walker is noted to be dealing with a left knee medial bone bruise — the same knee that Boston’s medical staff has been on top of all season, limiting his playing time to have him ready for the postseason.

Jayson Tatum, who was poked in the eye and left early during Game 2 on Tuesday, is expected to play after practicing Thursday, head coach Brad Stevens said in his media availability.

As for Robert Williams, it appears the turf toe he’s been struggling with still is impacting him.

“The wildcard for us is how much can Rob go and how long can Rob go,” Stevens said. “And that?s really a day of game, how does he feel type thing.”

Tip-off for Game 3 between Boston and Brooklyn is Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden.