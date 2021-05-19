Kendrick Perkins Cracks Joke After Jayson Tatum’s 50-Point Game

NESN Logo Sign In

With a trip to the 2021 NBA playoffs on the line, Jayson Tatum went into killer mode Tuesday night at TD Garden.

Tatum went off for 50 points in the Boston Celtics’ play-in tournament game win over the Washington Wizards. Thanks in large to Tatum’s outburst, the C’s secured the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed and will move on to battle the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

Not long after Boston’s win over Washington, former Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins dropped a clever tweet as he shouted out Tatum for his clutch performance.

“Jayson Tatum or Jayson Voorhees? 50 bodies! That?s a massacre at the Garden! God Bless America…” Perkins tweeted.

Perkins might be able to take a tiny bit of credit for Tatum’s latest stellar showing. The two-time All-Star has been on an absolute tear since the center-turned-analyst called him out in early April.

Tatum and Co. will open their best-of-seven series with the Nets on Saturday night in Brooklyn. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET.