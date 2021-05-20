Larry David Was Completely Unfazed By Tom Brady At Kentucky Derby

NESN Logo Sign In

Even the most casual fans of Larry David know the “Seinfeld” co-creator isn’t one to get excited about pretty much anything.

A greeting from one of the greatest athletes in sports history doesn’t even do it for David.

On a recent episode of the “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa” podcast, co-host Charissa Thompson shared a story of David joining Tom Brady, among others, in an elevator at Churchill Downs for this year’s Kentucky Derby.

“So, we get in the elevator. The elevator’s packed. It’s that moment where you don’t know, like, should we wait for the next one or are we getting in? Is everyone going to be OK if we, like, suck it in? You know, like everyone moves in,” Thompson said. “So Larry, who hasn’t thought about any of this, just goes into the elevator and I’m like, OK. So we’re facing up against the doors and I hear this sultry, like, Tabasco, vanilla, whisky voice go, ‘Hello, Larry.’ I turn around and this sexpot that was Tom Brady in sunglasses and a Nick Fouquet hat and I was like, ‘Holy (expletive). I’ve never thought this guy’s hotter.’ Larry goes, ‘Eh, Tom. Hi’ and looks back at the elevator doors and says nothing else.”

Yeah, that sounds like a scene straight out of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Thumbnail photo via Timothy D. Easley/USA TODAY Sports Images