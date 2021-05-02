Make Your NASCAR Kansas Race Picks At NESN Games To Win

NESN Logo Sign In

When the NASCAR Cup Series field heads to green Sunday in the Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speeday, you can play along, thanks to NESN Games.

NESNâ€™s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for Sunday’s race at Kansas. Brad Keselowski, last week’s winner, will start on the pole alongside William Byron with Michael McDowell, Kevin Harvick and Matt DiBenedetto rounding out the top five.

The rules for our â€œBuschy McBusch Race 400 Challengeâ€ are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 3 p.m. ET deadline.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the â€™47 online store!

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images