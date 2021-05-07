Max Kellerman Believes Aaron Rodgers Should Want Trade To This Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Rodgers, a California native, reportedly would prefer a move to the West Coast if he’s dealt by the Packers.

But if you ask Max Kellerman, the three-time NFL MVP should have his eyes on South Beach.

During Friday’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take,” Kellerman and co-host Stephen A. Smith were asked to identify which team Rodgers, who reportedly wants out of Green Bay, should covet a trade to. Kellerman believes the Miami Dolphins should sit atop the list for more reasons than one.

“OK, I’ve been telling you for about a week now, he should want to go to Cleveland if we’re just talking about football. But now we’re expanding the question, right? We’re talking about everything. The market, the conference, the football of it all and the answer is the Miami Dolphins, all things considered,” Kellerman said. “First of all, I don’t think Green Bay is going to trade him in the NFC. You don’t want to see — as Stephen A. would say — that bad man in the playoffs, right?

“So, I’m starting to look at the AFC, then I look at market. Miami is a cosmopolitan, international market. It’s one of the sexiest markets in all the sports leagues. Who doesn’t want to live and play in Miami? They are ascending. They won 10 games last year and they did it with an offensive line that was better than the year before, but they did not rest on their laurels. You could argue the Dolphins had the best draft in the NFL. They brought in a top-flight offensive lineman, they brought in maybe the top-flight pass-rusher in the league. We know about the weapon they brought in on offense in Jaylen Waddle.

“Even with Tua Tagovailoa, they are live and he’s a second-year quarterback who has not wowed yet. With Aaron Rodgers, you pencil them in as among the Super Bowl favorites. Maybe, I think, the Browns would be even better with Rodgers, but the Dolphins would be live to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season and we’re talking about Miami. They have the assets to get the deal done, too.”

The Dolphins certainly do have the assets to facilitate a blockbuster. Miami owns four first-round picks over the next two drafts on top of its crop of young talent. Tagovailoa hasn’t even scratched the surface of his potential, but the Fins absolutely should kick the tires on Rodgers if he’s made available by the Packers.