Aaron Rodgers Trade: Six Hypothetical Deals For Packers Quarterback

NESN Logo Sign In

The Aaron Rodgers trade saga is as unpredictable as it is fascinating.

While Rodgers reportedly wants out of Green Bay, it’s fair to assume the Packers will do everything they can to keep the reigning NFL MVP. Franchise quarterbacks don’t grow on trees, and the 37-year-old remains one of the league’s best despite entering his 17th season.

But what if Rodgers really has no plans to suit up for the Packers in 2021?

The Packers could continue to call his bluff, knowing a boatload of money hangs in the balance. Or perhaps they’ll reach a point where a trade becomes inevitable. After all, Green Bay drafted QB Jordan Love in the first round last year — a possible misstep by the organization, to be clear — and should be able to land a haul in any deal for Rodgers.

A Rodgers trade would completely shake the NFL landscape, cause chaos on the betting market and make for one interesting storyline to follow this season. So, we decided to play matchmaker.

We asked several members of our NESN Digital team to come up with a hypothetical trade involving Rodgers. The responses varied, with multiple landing spots emerging. The results are below.

Mike Cole: QB Aaron Rodgers to Las Vegas Raiders for QB Derek Carr, 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick and 2024 conditional second-round pick.