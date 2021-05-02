NASCAR Kansas Live Stream: Watch Sunday’s Cup Series Race Online

If you can’t watch Sunday’s NASCAR race from Kansas Speedway on TV, you need to know how to live stream it.

Cup Series drivers are set to compete in the Buschy McBusch Race 400 — great race name — with Brad Keselowski on the pole alongside William Byron. Michael McDowell, Kevin Harvick and Matt DiBenedetto will round out the top five.

Will Keselowski make it two wins in a row following last week’s triumph at Talladega Superspeedway? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s NASCAR Kansas race:

When: Sunday, May 2 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV | Fox Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images