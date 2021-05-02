Ryan Newman Celebrating 700th NASCAR Cup Race With Special Decal

NESN Logo Sign In

Ryan Newman will reach a rare NASCAR milestone Sunday afternoon.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver will make his 700th Cup Series start when he competes in the Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway. Newman will become just the 18th driver to reach the milestone, while also moving into sole possession of 18th on the all-time Cup Series starts list. He entered Sunday’s action tied with mentor and friend Buddy Baker with 699 starts.

Newman will commemorate the milestone with a special decal on his No. 6 RFR Ford Mustang.

Take a look, via FOX Sports NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass:

The 43-year-old, who made his Cup Series debut in 2000, discussed the achievement Saturday morning.

“700th start means I’m old,” he said. “And that’s OK. It’s a milestone, no doubt. But just says that I’m experienced, that I’ve lost more than I’ve won just like everybody else in this sport. And it’s pretty cool to still be doing something that I’m so passionate (about) in the sport that I love.”