NBA Playoff Picture: Celtics To Face Wizards In Play-In Tournament

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics knew they owned the Eastern Conference’s No. 7 seed entering Sunday’s essentially meaningless game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The last day of the regular season did determine Boston’s opponent for the NBA’s play-in tournament, however.

Thanks to a 115-110 win over the Hornets, the Washington Wizards edged Charlotte out for the No. 8 seed, setting up a matchup with the Celtics on Tuesday at TD Garden.

Here’s how things currently stand in the Eastern Conference:

Playoff teams

1. Philadelphia 76ers

2. Brooklyn Nets

3. Milwaukee Bucks

4. New York Knicks

5. Atlanta Hawks

6. Miami Heat

Play-in teams

7. Boston Celtics

8. Washington Wizards

9. Indiana Pacers

10. Charlotte Hornets

Should the Celtics beat the Wizards on Tuesday, they’ll move on to a first-round series with the East’s No. 2 seed. A Boston loss would mean the C’s would need to beat the loser of the Hornets-Pacers game in order to advance.