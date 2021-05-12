NFL Odds: Handicapping Top Rookie Player Prop Bets For 2021 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Only the National Football League could dominate the sports conversation five months before its regular season begins. And after taking center stage at the NFL Draft, the league is now accumulating more media bandwidth as America waits for full team schedules to be leaked across the country.

Sportsbooks have been churning more butter than ever in the offseason, too. The full NFL Week 1 schedule was released Wednesday morning and multiple books already released spreads and totals for customers to bet. That’s right — you can fire on an early September football game right now.

This is why the NFL will always be king.

After years of opposition to legalized sports betting, the NFL figured out very quickly how much sports betting can increase interest in the product. More betting markets equal more content and that content drives customers to make wagers.

Rinse, repeat. Rinse, repeat.

The recent explosion of rookie player props only helps the cycle. FOX Bet opened Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s prop for passing touchdowns at O/U 22.5. Elsewhere, DraftKings was first to market on whether or not quarterback Mac Jones would start Week 1 for the New England Patriots. The “No” was -225 and has since been bet up to -300.

These were things that bettors just couldn’t legally wager on two or three years ago. But the more candy in the candy aisle — the more likely you are to leave with candy.