The rest of the New England Patriots’ 2021 NFL schedule will be released by Wednesday night, but we do know their Week 1 game will be home against the Miami Dolphins.

And that means we could be getting an Alabama quarterback vs. Alabama quarterback matchup right out of the gate. The Dolphins’ starting quarterback is Tua Tagovailoa, who was selected by Miami fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama. The Patriots’ starting QB likely will be Cam Newton, but there is an off chance rookie Mac Jones, who was selected by New England with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama, could win the starting job in training camp and the preseason.

Jones was Tagovailoa’s backup in 2018 and 2019. He started four games while Tagovailoa was out with ankle and hip injuries in 2019.

In Tagovailoa’s best college season, he completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 2,840 yards (11.3 yards per attempt) with 33 touchdowns and three interceptions in nine starts in 2019 (206.9 passer rating). He completed 69 percent of his passes for 3,966 yards (11.2 yards per attempt) with 43 touchdowns and six interceptions in 15 starts in 2018 (199.4 passer rating). Tagovailoa also picked up seven rushing touchdowns in his final two college seasons.

Jones completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 1,503 yards (10.7 yards per attempt) with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions filling in for Tagovailoa in 2019. He completed 77.4 percent of his passes (an NCAA record) for 4,500 yards (11.2 yards per attempt) with 41 touchdowns and four interceptions (203.1 passer rating) in 12 games in 2020. He had two college rushing touchdowns.

Diving deeper into their final college seasons, here are Jones and Tagovailoa’s advanced stats, via PFF:

Tagovailoa, 2019:

Adjusted completion percentage: 79%

Average depth of target: 8.67 yards

Turnover-worthy play rate: 2.18%

Air-yard percentage: 40%