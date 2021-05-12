NFL Odds: Here’s Opening Line Of Patriots-Buccaneers Week Four Clash

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots hosting Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been among the most anticipated games on the 2021 NFL schedule.

Fortunately, it seems like we now know when the defending Super Bowl champions will travel to Gillette Stadium to face Bill Belichick’s Patriots.

Reports surfaced Wednesday suggesting the Patriots will host the Buccaneers in a Week 4 clash on “Sunday Night Football” on Oct. 3. NESN.com’s Doug Kyed since has confirmed those reports.

It didn’t take long for oddsmakers to make note of that specific game and release the betting line.

FanDuel SportsBook opened the line with Brady and the Buccaneers as a 3.5-point favorite over the Patriots. The total has not yet been released.

The Patriots, who went 7-9 in the 2020 campaign, improved leaped and bounds on paper both with a free-agency splurge and with their efforts through the 2021 NFL Draft. New England selected quarterback Mac Jones with a pair of defensive players — Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins — among those who could make an impact in both the short and long term.

The Buccaneers, on the other hand, are bringing back all 22 starters from the championship-winning team, including both tight end Rob Gronkowski and Brady, who each spent much of their professional careers in New England.