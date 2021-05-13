NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NFL campaign is fast approaching, as depicted by the official release of full-season schedule Wednesday night.

The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the first game of the season while many other great contests will follow suit. One of those contests, specifically, will be when Brady’s Buccaneers then travel to Gillette Stadium to face Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots during Week 4.

Here is the full Week 1 NFL schedule with all times in eastern-standard:

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Opening Night)

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 12 (Week 1)

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m. ET

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. ET

San Francisco at Detroit, 1 p.m. ET

Arizona at Tennessee, 1 pm. ET

Seattle at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Washington, 1 pm.

New York Jets at Carolina, 1 p.m. ET

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. ET

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. ET

Miami at New England, 4:25 p.m. ET

Green Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. ET

Denver at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET

Chicago at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 13 (Monday Night Football)

Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m. ET

Here is the full “Thursday Night Football” schedule: