The Boston Red Sox are back in action at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

The Red Sox are looking to break out of an early season slump at home as they take on the Oakland Athletics in Game 2 of the squad’s three-game series.

Boston has been extremely impressive on the road so far in 2021 boasting a 12-5 record along with a starting pitching ERA of 2.91, but haven’t been as fortunate at home so far with a 10-10 record.

The Red Sox’s offense actually has performed better at home so far as opposed to on the road it hasn’t equated to as many victories so far for Boston.

