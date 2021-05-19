NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics fans were dealt two troubling scenarios in a matter of 12 minutes as both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams each limped off the floor due to injury while playing Tuesday’s play-in game against the Washington Wizards.

Fortunately, Smart returned shortly after his exit and stayed in the game. Head coach Brad Stevens revealed after Boston’s 118-100 win over the Wizards that Smart twisted his ankle, but doesn’t appear to believe it is too serious.

“He’ll probably be sore tomorrow, but I have a weird feeling that he’ll be ready for practice Thursday, knowing Marcus,” Stevens said on a postgame video conference.

Williams, on the other hand, did not return from his injury which took place in the final minute of the second quarter. The Celtics big man, who missed each of the last four games with a turf toe injury, re-aggravated the same ailment, according to the team.

Stevens provided some further context postgame, as well.

“Rob hyperextended that toe, I guess. So he felt it pretty good,” Stevens said. “He tried to come back and play. So just get treatment and we’ll see what happens. But not enjoyable.”

The Celtics’ win over the Wizards earned Boston the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. Boston now advances to play the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets and the first-round series will begin Saturday.