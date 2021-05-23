Red Sox Vs. Phillies Lineups: Danny Santana Hits Second In Series Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox on Sunday afternoon will look to complete a three-game sweep of the Phillies.

Boston manager Alex Cora will send left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill for the series finale. Rodriguez recently has struggled after a strong start to the season. Philadelphia skipper Joe Girardi will counter with righty Zack Wheeler, who has been the Phillies’ best starter this season.

As for the lineups, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez both will sit a day after a nail-biting victory for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo will sit due to a leg injury, with utilityman Danny Santana, who has homered in back-to-back games to begin his Red Sox career, handling center field and batting second.

Marwin Gonzalez will play shortstop and bat sixth, with Christian Vazquez hitting cleanup and catching Rodriguez.

The lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Phillies game are below. NESN will air the game on TV and online, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.

(We’ll add Philadelphia’s lineup once the Phillies release it.)

RED SOX (29-18)

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Danny Santana, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Marwin Gonzalez, SS

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Franchy Cordero, LF

Eduardo Roriguez, P