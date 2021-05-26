Red Sox Wrap: Boston Bats Quiet In 3-1 Loss To Braves

NESN Logo Sign In

It seemed like the Boston Red Sox were poised to have an absolute day at the plate in the first inning, but not capitalizing more on two bases-loaded opportunities came back to bite them.

Instead, the Atlanta Braves took the first of the two-game set 3-1 after starting pitcher Charlie Morton settled in to a dominant performance with nine strikeouts through seven innings.

Morton allowed the Boston bats just three hits in the game, no where near enough to secure a win for Red Sox starter Garrett Richards, who pitched into the sixth inning to keep his team in it.

With the loss, Boston falls to 29-20. Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD (OR TWO)

Missed opportunities.

The Red Sox stranded a few runners early in the game and it ended up costing them.

ON THE MOUND

— Garrett Richards came out to pitch the sixth inning after keeping Boston right in the thick of things, but ended his day before recording the third out.