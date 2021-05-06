NESN Logo Sign In

Franchy Cordero has struggled a bit this season for the Boston Red Sox, but he came through when it mattered most Thursday.

Cordero went 3-for-5 with three runs and an RBI in Boston’s thrilling 12-9 win over the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. The outfielder came into the game after Kiké Hernández tweaked his hamstring on a leadoff double.

It certainly was nice to see Cordero have a strong game and be clutch both offensively and defensively. After the game, manager Alex Cora praised the work Cordero has been doing behind the scenes.

“Good to see him smile,” Cora said. “… It’s not easy, even at this level. People think he’s not putting in work, but he’s been putting in work. He was aggressive right away and that gave him confidence. He got the hits and he made contact when it mattered at the end. He hustles all the time. And he put pressure on the defense and we were able to score.”

Now we’ll see if Cordero can turn this into a hot streak when the Red Sox travel to Baltimore to take on the Orioles beginning Friday night.

