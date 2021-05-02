Patriots Took Massive Swings On High Risk, Reward 2021 NFL Draft Picks

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots took calculated risks in one of the most unusual NFL draft classes in the event’s history.

The talent pool was low in 2021, down to 657 draft-eligible players from 1,932 in 2020. College seasons were shortened or in some cases canceled, and fewer players declared early this spring. So, in order to maximize the value of the 10 picks New England owned entering the draft, the Patriots took massive swings with the potential for home runs (or whiffs). But if even half of these draft picks pan out, then New England is in good shape coming out of the weekend.

Let’s analyze the risk, reward and potential value of each pick:

First round, 15th overall: QB Mac Jones, Alabama

Risk: Taking the fifth-best quarterback in a draft class always comes with some degree of uncertainty, and New England used a first-round pick to grab Jones.

That being said, Jones absolutely was the obvious choice at No. 15 overall once the top wide receivers, cornerbacks and offensive linemen were off the board. There are some questions about Jones’ arm strength and his mobility, but he was the most accurate passer in college football last season.

Reward: Jones comes with a high floor and a low rookie contract. The rookie QB will sign a four-year, $15.58 million contract with a fifth-year option, as noted by ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Sunday morning. Assuming Jones takes over the starting role in either 2021 or 2022, that will allow the Patriots to spend more money to build up the rest of their roster.

Potential value: The Patriots were able to hang back at their 15th overall pick, keep their draft capital and still land a potential franchise quarterback in Jones.